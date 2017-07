The Yankees have agreed to a $1.5 million deal with Venezuelan shortstop Everson Pereira, ranked No. 4 on MLBPipeline.com’s Top 30 International Prospects list, and a pact with shortstop Robert Chirinos of Venezuela, ranked No. 16, for $900,000, according to industry sources. They are also the favorite to land Dominican shortstop Ronny Rojas, who is ranked No. 11. The club did not confirm the deals.