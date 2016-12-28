South Africa 351-5 to lead Sri Lanka by 432 in 1st test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) South Africa was 351-5 in its second innings at stumps on Day 3 to lead Sri Lanka by 432 runs in the first cricket test at St. George’s Park on Wednesday.

—

South Africa 1st innings: 286 (JP Duminy 63, Stephen Cook 59; Suranga Lakmal 5-63, Rangana Herath 2-48).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 (Dhananjaya de Silva 43, Angelo Mathews 39; Vernon Philander 5-45, Kyle Abbott 3-63).

South Africa 2nd innings: 351-5 in 80 overs (Stephen Cook 117 not out, Dean Elgar 52; Dhananjaya de Silva 2-74).