South Africa leads by 120 after Sri Lanka out for 205

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) Vernon Philander took a wicket with the first ball of the day, and two wickets in Wednesday’s first over, as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 205 and increased its lead to 120 before rain intervened on Day 3 of the first test.

Philander ended with 5-45, his 11th five-wicket haul in 38 tests, to put South Africa on top in the series opener at St. George’s Park. Lightning and rain stopped play with the Proteas 39-0 in their second innings and the umpires called for an early lunch.

Philander had Dhananjaya de Silva caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock off the first ball of the morning to remove the tourists’ top scorer for 43. In an eventful first over, Philander was also hit for four by Suranga Lakmal, and then removed Lakmal on the last ball for his fifth wicket when the tailender chipped a catch to Kyle Abbott at mid-on.

Fellow seamer Abbott took 3-63 for South Africa and Sri Lanka added just 24 runs to its overnight total of 181-7 to give the home team an 81-run first-innings lead.

Openers Dean Elgar (26 not out) and Stephen Cook (12 not out) took that lead to 120 before lightning caused the umpires to halt play around half-an-hour before the scheduled lunch break. The rain came soon after.

South Africa made 286 all out in its first innings on a green, seaming pitch in Port Elizabeth where runs have been hard to come by and where the quick bowlers have had the upper hand on the first three days.