South Africa says taxi violence threatens tourism industry

The South African government says violence between metered taxi drivers and drivers who use Uber’s ride-hailing app threatens the country’s tourism industry.

Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa said Monday that property destruction and the “general mood of uncertainty” surrounding the clashes could push tourists to travel to other countries instead of South Africa.

The African News Agency quotes Xasa as saying the rival drivers, who are competing for business, could eventually lose customers worried about safety.

Uber said last week that South Africa must do more to prevent violence after at least one vehicle using its app was set on fire in Johannesburg. Police say two Uber-linked vehicles were set on fire. Authorities say some drivers using the Uber app retaliated by throwing stones; police fired rubber bullets to restore order.