South Africa set Sri Lanka unlikely 507 to win second test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) Suranga Lakmal claimed four wickets on Wednesday but could not prevent South Africa from setting Sri Lanka a target of 507 for victory on day three of the second test at Newlands.

Lakmal took 4-69 as he picked up regular wickets in South Africa’s second innings, but the host was still able to declare on 224-7 before tea.

While Dean Elgar backed up his century in the first innings with 55 in the second, captain Faf du Plessis contributed 41 and Stephen Cook and JP Duminy both made 30.

South Africa’s dominance in the game was set up on day two when Quinton de Kock scored his third test century and Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada shared eight wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out for 110.

South Africa began the third day on 35-0, and openers Elgar and Cook extended their opening stand to 65 before Cook was caught at slip off the bowling of Lakmal.

The Sri Lankan paceman struck later in the same over to dismiss Hashim Amla for a duck, extending Amla’s run without a half-century to 10 innings.

Elgar, whose 129 set up South Africa’s first-innings total of 392, was next to go when he fell to Rangana Herath, while Duminy (30) was trapped lbw by Lakmal on the stroke of lunch.

After the break, Temba Bavuma was run out without scoring but Du Plessis scored quickly and Quinton de Kock added 29 from just 24 deliveries.

Du Plessis became Lakmal’s fourth victim when he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal, while De Kock fell in the same fashion to Lahiru Kumara.

Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander then put on an unbroken 32 for the eighth wicket to push the lead past 500, at which point Du Plessis declared with 47 overs remaining in the day.