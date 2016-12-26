South Africa solid on 174-2 in 1st test vs. Sri Lanka

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) South Africa pushed on to 174-2 at tea on the opening day of the first test against Sri Lanka after a century opening stand and a brisk 46 not out from JP Duminy on Monday.

Openers Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar took South Africa to 92-0 at lunch and put on a stand of 104, then fell in quick succession early in the second session to Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka’s most threatening bowler.

Seamer Lakmal (2-35) removed Cook for 59 and Elgar for 45, both caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal in the space of four overs, as Sri Lanka staged a brief fightback early in the second session at St. George’s Park.

That was snuffed out by Duminy, who struck nine fours, most of them blistering cover drives, as he took charge of an unbroken 69-run partnership with Hashim Amla.

Cook and Elgar’s century stand was the first by a South African opening pair in Port Elizabeth since 1970, with their cautious start building a solid platform for the Proteas after new permanent captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat in the first of three tests. The openers offered no real chances in the morning, but were both undone by Lakmal’s perseverance and Chandimal’s agility behind the stumps, soon after lunch.

Amla made a scratchy start in an attempt to re-find some form, but South Africa’s No. 3 was able to grind his way through the early part of his innings as Duminy hit an array of boundaries to keep South Africa ticking along.

Sri Lanka is on a run of five straight test wins, which began with a 3-0 whitewash of Australia, but has never won a test series in South Africa.