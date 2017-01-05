South Africans quit national team for English club Hampshire

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) South Africa’s cricket team lost the services of fast bowler Kyle Abbott and batsman Rilee Rossouw on Thursday after the pair confirmed that they had signed Kolpak contracts with Hampshire.

Abbott announced that he had signed a four-year deal with the English county side less than an hour after contributing to South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Newlands, while Rossouw has signed a three-year contract.

Under the Kolpak ruling, cricketers are prohibited from playing for their country at the same time that they are contracted to an English county.

”Regrettably we have no option but to sever our ties with both Abbott and Rossouw as they are no longer available for South Africa,” Cricket South Africa’s chief executive Haroon Lorgat said.