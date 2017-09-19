South Bethany pushes back against police complaints

The Town of South Bethany is rejecting notions from its police department that the town has refused wage increases, holiday pay and promotions for its officers. Coastal Point reporting the town did recently cut checks to cover nearly two years of holiday backpay, however, the human-resources attorney the town hired to help with the matter has pointed out pay for holidays has been built into police salaries since 2008. Likewise, the town is pushing back on pension and rank disputes, saying officers are either confused about the programs, or seeking raises earlier than available. The town has hired an outside agency to review, identify and fix police policy and procedures, that report is expected back by the end of October.