A South Carolina couple has been arrested after the remains of a baby missing since July were found.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler told local media outlets the remains of 9-month-old Aaliyana McCoy were found Saturday in the Socastee area. Fowler said he thinks the girl died around July 15. Her body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to determine the cause of death.

Myrtle Beach police started an investigation last week after receiving word the baby had not been seen since July.

The baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ladasha Harriett, has been charged with homicide by child abuse. Police said Harriett’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Daquan Jamal Simmons, is also charged with homicide by child abuse.

It was not known if they have attorneys yet.