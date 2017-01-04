South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

A northern Denmark judge says she is strongly considering taking legal steps against South Korean journalists for violating Danish law by filming inside a courtroom the daughter of the impeached South Korean president’s confidante during a detention hearing.

Malene Urup says South Korean reporters filmed and spoke to Yoora Chung on Sunday, hours after her arrest on an international warrant. The interviews eventually were posted on South Korean news media’s websites.

Urup told The Associated Press on Wednesday that reporters were informed in Danish and English “several times” about the ban and asked to delete the videos.

Urup said that she hadn’t decided when or how many would be reported to the police for violating Danish law, adding “we take this very seriously.” The penalty if convicted is a fine.