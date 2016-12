By now, many investors know that the iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEArca: EWW) is one of 2016’s worst-performing single-country emerging markets exchange traded funds. EWW is down 11.3% year-to-date and much of the blame for that slide is blamed on the result of November’s U.S. presidential election. Since Nov. 9, the first trading day…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below