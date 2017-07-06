South Sudan judge demands testimony from army rape survivors

A South Sudan military court says the trial for rapes and murder allegedly committed by army soldiers one year ago at the Terrain hotel could be jeopardized if the victims don’t come forward to testify.

Deng Manyiel, the head judge on a panel of four, on Thursday demanded the presence in the courtroom of those who accuse the soldiers of rape.

Twelve South Sudanese soldiers currently stand trial for the gang rapes of five foreign aid workers and the murder of one local journalist last July when fighting broke out in the capital. If convicted, the accused could face the death sentence.

To date however, witness testimony by four employees of the hotel, who identified four of the accused, has only pointed to charges of looting.