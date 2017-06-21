Southwest gripped by extreme heat wave
The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years
A temperature sign reads 120 degrees as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Kara Leavitt, picks up elastic booties for her 4-year-old dog Chase in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday
(AP Photo/Angie Wang)
Crew members building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway take a break as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A crew from Juarez Construction sits under their excavator during a break to avoid the heat in Tempe, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Matt York)
A construction worker climbs onto a roof at sunrise to avoid the heat in Phoenix, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Matt York)
Dana Wheeler, a civil engineer with Integra Engineering, wraps a wet headband around his head to combat the heat in Tempe, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Matt York)
An American Airlines grounds crew member sits in a luggage cart at Sky Harbor International Airport to avoid the heat in Phoenix, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Matt York)
Julio Ruiz of J.R.R. Roofing pauses in the heat as the temperature approaches 115-degrees in Tucson, Tuesday
(Rick Wiley/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
Chris Mitchell sprays water on his face to cool off in a Darth Vader costume along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday
(AP Photo/John Locher)
A man stands under a misting machine in Tempe, Monday
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
A departure sign at Sky Harbor International Airport shows regional jet cancellations because of a heat wave in Phoenix, Tuesday,
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People cross Las Vegas Boulevard during a heat wave in Las Vegas, Tuesday
(AP Photo/John Locher)
A child uses the CityScape splash pad to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A woman walks along a row of misters in Tempe, Monday
(AP Photo/Matt York)
