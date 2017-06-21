Southwest gripped by extreme heat wave

The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years

http://www.foxnews.com/”>Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

A temperature sign reads 120 degrees as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix, Tuesday (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) a-temperature-sign-reads-120-degrees-as-temperatures-climb-to-near-record-highs-in-phoenix,-tuesday

Kara Leavitt, picks up elastic booties for her 4-year-old dog Chase in Tempe, Ariz. on Tuesday (AP Photo/Angie Wang) kara-leavitt,-picks-up-elastic-booties-for-her-4-year-old-dog-chase-in-tempe,-ariz.-on-tuesday

Crew members building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway take a break as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix, Tuesday (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) crew-members-building-the-loop-202-south-mountain-freeway-take-a-break-as-temperatures-climb-to-near-record-highs-in-phoenix,-tuesday

A crew from Juarez Construction sits under their excavator during a break to avoid the heat in Tempe, Tuesday (AP Photo/Matt York) a-crew-from-juarez-construction-sits-under-their-excavator-during-a-break-to-avoid-the-heat-in-tempe,-tuesday

A construction worker climbs onto a roof at sunrise to avoid the heat in Phoenix, Tuesday (AP Photo/Matt York) a-construction-worker-climbs-onto-a-roof-at-sunrise-to-avoid-the-heat-in-phoenix,-tuesday

Dana Wheeler, a civil engineer with Integra Engineering, wraps a wet headband around his head to combat the heat in Tempe, Tuesday (AP Photo/Matt York) dana-wheeler,-a-civil-engineer-with-integra-engineering,-wraps-a-wet-headband-around-his-head-to-combat-the-heat-in-tempe,-tuesday

An American Airlines grounds crew member sits in a luggage cart at Sky Harbor International Airport to avoid the heat in Phoenix, Tuesday (AP Photo/Matt York) an-american-airlines-grounds-crew-member-sits-in-a-luggage-cart-at-sky-harbor-international-airport-to-avoid-the-heat-in-phoenix,-tuesday

Julio Ruiz of J.R.R. Roofing pauses in the heat as the temperature approaches 115-degrees in Tucson, Tuesday (Rick Wiley/Arizona Daily Star via AP) julio-ruiz-of-j.r.r.-roofing-pauses-in-the-heat-as-the-temperature-approaches-115-degrees-in-tucson,-tuesday

Chris Mitchell sprays water on his face to cool off in a Darth Vader costume along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday (AP Photo/John Locher) chris-mitchell-sprays-water-on-his-face-to-cool-off-in-a-darth-vader-costume-along-the-las-vegas-strip,-tuesday

A man stands under a misting machine in Tempe, Monday (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) a-man-stands-under-a-misting-machine-in-tempe,-monday

A departure sign at Sky Harbor International Airport shows regional jet cancellations because of a heat wave in Phoenix, Tuesday, (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) a-departure-sign-at-sky-harbor-international-airport-shows-regional-jet-cancellations-because-of-a-heat-wave-in-phoenix,-tuesday,

People cross Las Vegas Boulevard during a heat wave in Las Vegas, Tuesday (AP Photo/John Locher) people-cross-las-vegas-boulevard-during-a-heat-wave-in-las-vegas,-tuesday

A child uses the CityScape splash pad to stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix, Tuesday (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) a-child-uses-the-cityscape-splash-pad-to-stay-cool-as-temperatures-climb-to-near-record-highs-in-phoenix,-tuesday