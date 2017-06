After several years of glum performances, iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEArca: EWP), the largest exchange traded fund tracking stocks in the Eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, is up nearly 23%. That makes EWP one of the best-performing single-country developed markets ETFs and speaks to a strengthening Spanish economy. European economies are expected to enjoy earnings growth…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

