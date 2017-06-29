Spain shooting leaves 1 dead, several wounded, police say

One person was killed and several others were wounded when a gunman opened fire in a coastal town of Catalonia, Spain, on Thursday, police said.

The unknown gunman barged into a bar in the town of Vilanova i la Geltru, located about 30 miles south of Barcelona, and fired several rounds at customers, according to Spanish news site La Vanguardia.

The individual then fled the scene.

A man, said to be in his 50s, died after being shot several times. Three other people were wounded, including one suffering from serious injuries, the news site said.

A spokesman with Catalonia’s regional police told The Associated Press the incident was under investigation, adding that authorities had ruled out terror as a possible motive.

Incidents involving firearms are rare in Spain. Spanish law doesn’t specifically prohibit people from owning guns, but makes it difficult for someone to obtain one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.