Could this be the end of bicep curls?

A new product from shapewear giant Spanx promises to deliver a trim upper body, minus any hard work in the gym — but the Internet doesn’t know what to think of it.

“We wear tights on our legs to transition skirts and dresses into the fall and winter seasons, but why not on our arms?” company founder Sara Blakely told Vogue. “It’s basically a crop top made out of tights. We made it cropped for less bulk under clothes and the arms are completely seamless too.”

Called “Arm Tights,” Spanx says the tops have been “five years in the making,” and will officially be available on Sept. 25. The three-quarter length sleeve, crew neck, semi-sheer crop tops will also come in three sizes and 11 different colors.

While the hosiery empire said in a press release that they created Arm Tights to satisfy “overwhelming consumer demand,” a request long voiced on Twitter, internet reactions from retail reporters have been mixed.

“We just don’t know how to feel about it,” said Cosmopolitan UK. Echoing similar sentiments, Business Insider said they were “baffled” by the garment and wondered “Who would want to turn two more appendages into tightly packed sausages, enveloped in a semi-see-through shirt this fall?”

Nevertheless, whether or not consumers take to the suctioning “Arm Tights,” which are presently priced from $30 to $34, there’s no denying that Blakely understands her market. The former fax machine salesperson transformed a $5,000 investment on footless pantyhose into a $1.13 billion company with products now sold in 65 countries, according to Forbes.

