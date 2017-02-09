SAN DIEGO – Additional details today have been announced for Saturday’s Celebrate San Diego Rally at Petco Park’s Park at the Park. The California State University, San Marcos Cougars and Point Loma Nazarene University Sea Lions have joined the group collaborating on the event, which also includes the San Diego Padres, San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, University of California San Diego Tritons and the City of San Diego.

The full lineup of speakers has been set for the free public event celebrating what it means to be part of America’s Finest City. Promptly at 1:00 p.m. PT, Master of Ceremonies Ted Leitner will introduce speakers including Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler, former Charger Rolf Benirschke, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, Padres Manager Andy Green, San Diego State Aztecs Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Fisher, Aztecs Football Head Coach Rocky Long, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, University of San Diego Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer Ky Snyder, former WNBA athlete Candice Wiggins, Sycuan Tribal Council Chairman Cody Martinez, former Charger Nick Hardwick, and Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman. Other local civic and business leaders and sports figures and legends also will be in attendance and recognized at the rally.

San Diego Videos

Gates to the Park at the Park (Gaslamp Gate on 7th Avenue at K Street and East Village Gate on 10th Avenue at K Street), as well as the Park Blvd. Gate on Park Blvd. at 10th Avenue, will open at 10:00 a.m. PT. Padres Season Ticket Members will have access to a dedicated Member line at each gate by showing their Member card. Standard Petco Park event security measures, including walk-through metal detectors and bag checks will be in place for this event. Service dogs will be the only animals permitted inside the gates. Event activities will conclude at 3:00 p.m. PT.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, interactive games, a Kids Zone, a San Diego Sports Zone and photo booths. The Park at the Park whiffle ball field will be activated and the Padres Hall of Fame will be open during event hours. Guests 21 and older can enjoy a San Diego Craft Beer Garden. A selection of Petco Park concessions stands will be open for food and drink purchases, while standard Petco Park policies will be in place for those who wish to bring in outside food. Spirit squads from SDSU, USD, UCSD, CSUSM and PLNU will be joined on-site by Sockers First Team Players and local mascots including the Padres Swinging Friar, the Gulls’ Gulliver and Sunny the Socker.

Each guest in attendance will receive one (1) commemorative Celebrate San Diego hat compliments of Sycuan. Adult and youth hats will be available upon entry while supplies last. Sycuan Casino’s street team also will be on-site with giveaways to engage guests.

UC San Diego Health, the Official Health Care Provider of the Padres, encourages attendees to stop by their booth for free heart health screenings and information. Expert clinical staff will be on hand to offer visitors blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings, as well as to provide resources to help create or maintain a healthy lifestyle.

San Diego-based Petco will be on-site bringing their #ThinkAdoptionFirst philosophy to life with adoptable pets from the San Diego Chihuahua Rescue, located in The Barkyard presented by Petco off K Street in right-center field.

Parking will be free of charge in Padres-controlled lots around the ballpark, including the Lexus Premier Lot (limited spots available) and Tailgate Lot on Imperial Avenue, as well as the Padres Parkade on 10th Avenue at J Street. Parking is expected to fill up quickly. Off-site, paid parking will be available at MTS Garage ($5), 6th and K Parkade ($1/hour), and the San Diego Convention Center Garage ($15). Guests are encouraged to arrive early and take public transportation.

Those who would like to donate their Chargers apparel in good condition will be able to exchange one piece of Chargers clothing or a Chargers hat for a $25 credit at the Padres Majestic Team Store good through May 4, 2017.This offer is good for one (1) Chargers item exchanged for one (1) store credit per adult (ages 18 and older). Three exchange locations will be available, with one near each entrance, including: one on the main concourse inside the Western Metal Supply Co. Building, one inside the Park Blvd. Gate and one inside the Power Alley in right field. Guests are encouraged to line up early to minimize wait times. The Padres will distribute donated clothing items to charitable partners that support our neighbors in need.

The Padres will be offering those in attendance the opportunity to win a suite, with food and beverage included, for a game during the Padres Opening Series April 7-9, 2017. Guests may pre-register online at www.padres.com/celebrateSD or register on-site at the rally to be entered for a chance to win a Padres suite. The winner will be announced following the rally. Event information can be found at www.padres.com/celebrateSD.

(h/t San Diego Padres)