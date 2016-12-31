Speaker that floats

More often than not, our favorite devices unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show are more about flash than they are about function. That’s certainly the case with LG’s Levitating Portable Speaker, which hovers over a dock while blasting audio in every direction and giving your guests something to talk about.

The Levitating Portable Speaker (aka PJ9) uses electromagnets inside the Levitation Station (which sits beneath the speaker itself) to keep the speaker afloat. While a 360-degree omnidirectional speaker sits inside the floating unit, the Levitation Station has a subwoofer embedded within to improve the sound quality.

Perhaps the most valuable feature of the PJ9 is its 10-hour battery life, but even more impressive is the fact that the speaker will automatically descend into the Levitation Station to recharge when its battery runs low. In addition, the entire unit IPX7 compliant, which means it should survive a rain storm.

Finally, LG says that the PJ9 is equipped with Multipoint technology, which gives it the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once. That’s quite a feature set for a seemingly gimmicky floating speaker.

“Our latest addition to our growing lineup of premium wireless audio devices is not only eye-catching but also communicates the message that LG is serious about bringing something different to the table,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “We are absolutely dedicated to exploring new concepts and to pioneering innovative designs for its advanced audio products for consumers around the world, and the PJ9 is the latest example of this commitment.”

LG will reveal more about the speaker at CES 2017.