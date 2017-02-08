Spears blessed with miracle

Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband Jamie Watson thanked fans for their prayers after his 8-year-old stepdaughter is “awake and talking” following her ATV accident Sunday.

Watson wrote on Instagram, “Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” Watson wrote alongside a picture of a shirt with the words “believe in miracles.”

Spears’ daughter Maddie was injured when an all-terrain vehicle she was driving fell into a pond in Louisiana on Sunday.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department told People magazine in a statement provided by a Spears family rep.

The statement explained the child “is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

The statement also said it appears Maddie has “not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

Spears became pregnant with Maddie at the age of 16 with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. She married Watson in 2014.