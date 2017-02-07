Spears daughter was trapped

Britney Spears asked her fans to pray for her 8-year-old niece Maddie, who was injured when an ATV she was driving fell into a pond in Louisiana on Sunday and she was submerged, trapped by her seatbelt until an ambulance service arrived to pull her out.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said family members were nearby when the accident occurred but they were unable to free the daughter of singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears from her seatbelt and the safety netting on the all-terrain vehicle. The sheriff’s statement said the child is in stable, but critical condition.

Jeff Raymond, a publicist for Jamie Lynn Spears, who is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, said the family is asking for people to “respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Jamie Lynn Spears became pregnant with Maddie at the age of 16 while she was still the star of Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101,” causing tabloid fodder. Spears subsequently shied away from the spotlight but began recording country music in recent years and performing.

Images on Spears’ Instagram account show the 8-year-old is an honor roll student, a softball player and a fan of hunting who spends a lot of time with her extended family.

“She’s got such a sweet little heart,” Jamie Lynn Spears told People magazine of Maddie in a June 2016 interview. “I feel like I’ve raised her with a lot of honesty, but I’ve also raised her with a lot of love. She’s a very happy, content little girl, and there’s nothing more a parent could ask for. That’s my most proud accomplishment out of anything and always will be.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.