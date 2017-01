Special Weather Statement – Blowing Snow & Visibility – till 3pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 3PM EST SUN …REDUCED VISIBILITY IN AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW TODAY… BRISK NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WILL GUST 30 TO 35 MPH TODAY. A POWDERY CONSISTENCY TO THE SNOW THAT FELL YESTERDAY WILL BE CONDUCIVE FOR BLOWING SNOW ACROSS THE AREA. VISIBILITY COULD BE LOCALLY REDUCED TO ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. ADDITIONALLY, ROADS THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY CLEARED MAY BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY AGAIN IN SPOTS. USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING TODAY, ESPECIALLY WHEN TRAVELING ON LOCAL ROADS THAT ARE LOCATED IN OPEN AREAS, WHERE WINDS ARE STRONGEST AND BLOWING SNOW IS MOST LIKELY TO OCCUR. DECREASING YOUR SPEED AND LEAVING PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU SHOULD HELP YOU GET TO YOUR DESTINATION QUICKLY.