Spicer changes up format at WH briefings, moves to hit reset with press

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer moved immediately Monday to change up how the daily press conferences are conducted, giving his first questions to back-row publications while announcing the creation of “Skype seats” in the briefing room – as he also tried to hit reset with the media after a weekend dispute over inauguration crowd estimates.

Instead of calling on front-row outlets like the Associated Press and others, Spicer gave the first questions of his first full-blown White House briefing to a New York Post reporter and then a Christian Broadcasting Network, as well as a reporter from Fox Business Network.

He then announced the White House could create four “Skype seats” for reporters not in the Washington area or who don’t have a hard pass to attend the briefings in person.