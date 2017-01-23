Spicer prioritizes Univision reporter for press briefing question

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in his first daily press briefing Monday, picked a reporter from Univision – a Spanish language outlet that had frequently been hostile to President Trump’s candidacy – to ask one of the first questions.

Spicer chose reporter Janet Rodriguez to ask the third question, having first called upon the New York Post and the Christian Broadcasting Network. Spicer’s decision to overlook The Associated Press and other front-row publications for the first questions seemed to be a sign that he might give less deference to mainstream news outlets in the briefing.

Univision has been critical of Trump, particularly over his stance on immigration.

Rodriguez asked Spicer about President Obama’s actions on children of illegal immigrants (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA) and what would be done for recipients. She also asked about the status of the White House’s Spanish website – which was taken down when Trump was inaugurated Friday as part of the transition to a new website.

Spicer said the website may require a little more time and the IT technicians were working on it.

“Trust me, it’s just going to take a little bit more time, but we’re working piece by piece to get that done,” he said.

As for DACA, Spicer said that the priority for immigration was to deport criminal illegal aliens first.

“First and foremost, the president’s been very, very clear that we need to direct agencies to focus on those who are in this country illegally and have a record – a criminal record or oppose a threat to the American people,” he said. That’s where the priorities are going to be and then we’re going to continue to work through the entire number of folks that are here illegally. But right now the clear focus is on that.”