White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that America’s use of the largest non-nuclear bomb in eastern Afghanistan was done to deny ISIS “operational space.”

Spicer spoke moments after the announcement that the GBU-43B, a 21,000 pound conventional bomb, was dropped on an ISIS tunnel complex in Nangarhar Province.

The MOAB — Massive Ordnance Air Blast — is also known as the “Mother Of All Bombs.” It was first tested in 2003, but hadn’t been used in combat before Thursday.

Spicer said the weapon “targeted a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS used to move around freely.”

“The U.S. takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and to defeat the group we must deny them operational space – which we did.”

When asked if the U.S. would consider using the device in other combat zones, Spicer referred questions to the Pentagon.

The bombing comes just days after a Green Beret was killed fighting ISIS in the region, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.