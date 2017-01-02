Spicer: Trump has own intel, Obama administration reports not 'gospel'

President-elect Donald Trump’s team on sharpened their divide with the Obama administration Monday over whether Russia executed several high-profile cyberattacks during the 2016 White House race.

Incoming White House Communications Director Sean Spicer told “Fox & Friends” Monday that “there doesn’t seem to be conclusive evidence” Moscow was behind the hacking of Democratic emails during the election.

Spicer spoke two days after Trump told reporters during his annual New Year’s Eve bash that he knows “things that other people don’t know” about the intrusions, which targeted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.

“Rushing to judgement on stuff like this is not in anybody’s best interest,” said Spicer, who claimed that Trump was not disputing statements from U.S. intelligence officers, but was waiting for a final report due later this week that could offer more conclusive evidence.

“Then I think we’ll have a better idea of what to make to the situation,” he told Fox.

Several U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia was behind the hacking and release of emails from the DNC and Podesta. President Obama last week punished Russia for the alleged cyberattacks with sanctions that include the expulsion of 35 diplomats believe to be spies and shuttering Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

Clinton’s team and supporters say the hacked emails contributed to her upset loss to Trump.

Obama says the hacking investigation and sanctions were in the interest of protecting the U.S. election system.

But Spicer has repeatedly suggested over the past 48 hours that the actions by Obama, a Democrat, were politically motivated.

“There is a question about whether there’s a political retribution here versus a diplomatic response,” he told ABC on Sunday.

Spicer on Monday also attempted to explain Trump’s New Year’s Eve comments, saying that Trump is briefed “on a daily basis” by his security team and other members of the intelligence community.

“So he is privy to information that nobody else is,” “Spicer said. “What he’s driving at is that there doesn’t seem to be conclusive evidence.”

He also dismissed a report by the FBI and Homeland Security Department supporting the accusations against Russia, calling it a “how-to” manual on basic cybersecurity for Democrats.

“This report that everyone is taking as gospel is not even final,” Spicer said Monday on NBC’s “Today” show.

He also argued, as he did Sunday, that China in 2015 stole sensitive information from millions of Americans, including federal workers, and the White House failed to issue “a single statement.”

The Associated Press reported this week that Trump plans to meet with intelligence officials in coming days to learn more about the allegations against Moscow. On New Year’s Eve, Trump said he wants U.S. officials “to be sure because it’s a pretty serious charge.” He pointed to intelligence failures over the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq before the U.S. invasion, and declared himself an expert in the area.

“I know a lot about hacking,” he said, “and hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.