Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Fox News Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump would “bring a businessman approach to government” as the 45th President of the United States.

Speaking on the eve of Trump’s inauguration, Spicer told “The First 100 Days” host Martha MacCallum that the new administration would examine “whether or not taxpayer money is being used [in] the most efficient and effective way.”

“How do we deliver the best products and service to the American people in a way that respects their tax dollars and does so in a way that promotes efficiency, but also provides them a better product?” Spicer asked. “That status quo is just not acceptable anymore and business as usual is over.”

The incoming press secretary played down a report that the Trump transition team had laid out a blue print to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years. However, he did say the administration would ensure that the most essential posts were filled.

“The president-elect has asked 51 individuals [from the Obama administration ]to stay in critical posts to ensure the best continuity of government [and] that we are prepared [on] day one,” Spicer said. “We’ve got a lot of the deputy secretaries, undersecretaries and assistant secretaries ready to go. Now that the Cabinet is fully filled out, you’re going to see a flurry of activity.”

Spicer added that department and agency heads have been asked to review their budgets and staffing levels.

“So, if there’s a [duplicate] job or one that’s no longer relevant,” he said, “then yeah, we’re going to make sure we don’t disrespect the taxpayer.”