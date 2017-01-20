Spokesman: Police officer shot in New Orleans suburb

A spokesman says a police officer has been shot in a town outside New Orleans.

Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, said in a short statement Friday morning that they had an “officer down incident” in which a Westwego police officer was shot.

He says a female victim was also shot in the same incident, which happened in Marrero, just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

There was no information on the condition of the officer or the victim.