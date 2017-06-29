Sporting KC acquires Spanish midfielder, waives defender Juliao

Sporting Kansas City has acquired Cristian Lobato, a 28-year-old Spanish midfielder with nine years of pro experience in Europe, the team announced Thursday.

Lobato was obtained in a transfer from Spanish side Gimnastic de Tarragona. He has signed an MLS contract through 2018 with an option for 2019. Pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 visa, Lobato will be added to the Sporting KC roster and occupy an international roster spot when Major League Soccer’s Secondary Transfer Window opens July 10.

The team also waived defender Igor Juliao, 22, who had started one match for Sporting KC this season while on loan from Brazilian club Fluminense.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to add Cristian to the roster,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. “He is a versatile player who can play multiple positions in the midfield and across the front three.”

Lobato has made more than 150 professional appearances since 2008, including a two-year stint at FC Barcelona B, where he was teammates with current Sporting KC midfielder Ilie from 2011-13.

Lobato has spent each of the last two seasons with Gimnastic in the Segunda Division. He played 49 matches across all competitions as Gimnastic nearly earned promotion to La Liga with a third-place finish in 2015-16.