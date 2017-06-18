Sporting KC plays to scoreless draw with Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tim Melia had his MLS-leading ninth shutout of the season and Sporting Kansas City played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 0-0 draw Saturday night.

Melia didn’t face a shot in the first half — as San Jose was outshot 10-0 — and made three saves in the second.

San Jose’s David Bingham also had three saves, including a diving stop Jimmy Medranda’s shot in the 70th minute, and took sole possession of second with six shutouts this season.

Graham Zusi after #SportingKC‘s scoreless draw: “Good shutout, but we need to figure out a way to get three points on the road.” pic.twitter.com/0x3fi9cS9T — FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) June 18, 2017

Sporting KC (7-4-6) had a handful of chances, including a free kick by Benny Feilhaber that bounced off the post in the opening minutes, but couldn’t capitalize.

San Jose (5-6-5) is winless in its last three matches.