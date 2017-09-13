Sports Illustrated criticized for tasteless hurricane bikini pictures

The folks behind the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue have raised eyebrows by posting bikini shots from areas affected by hurricanes.

On Tuesday, the brand posted pictures of the Brooklyn Nets cheerleaders posing in bikinis in the Caribbean — which was slammed by Hurricane Irma last week.

The British army is currently coordinating relief efforts from Barbados, where the shoot for the team’s 2018 calendar has been taking place.

Days before, the Swimsuit Issue team posted topless shots of a model taken by a pool in Houston — which is recovering after Hurricane Harvey.

An SI reader called the series of shots “incredibly shameless and inappropriate given the devastation in Texas and the Caribbean.”

An SI rep declined to comment.

Meanwhile, amid the sexy snaps is a plea from desperate Virgin Islands residents — which was originally posted by US Virgin Islands native and former SI cover star Hannah Jeter: “People in the Virgin Islands are running out of fuel, water and food. People are dying!!! People are lost!!!! We are an afterthought and are not getting the help that we need!!! . . . This is an emergency!!!!!”

