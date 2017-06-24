Sprinfboks clinch 3-0 series whitewash over France

JOHANNESBURG (AP) South Africa clinched a 3-0 series whitewash over France with a 35-12 win in the final test on Saturday.

The Springboks shut out France four tries to none, shrugging off the late withdrawal of captain Warren Whiteley because of injury to keep their winning run going.

The Boks went over early in the first half and again early in the second half for the crucial scores, with center Jesse Kriel and stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth scoring those tries.

Hooker Malcolm Marx and replacement scrumhalf Rudy Paige scored in the last 20, sealing victory even if South Africa was scrappy in stages at Ellis Park without the leadership of Whiteley.

France’s points came from four penalties by Jules Plisson but, despite chances, the French couldn’t breach South Africa’s last line.