Spring is in the air: First workout dates announced

Despite the frigid temperatures throughout many big league cities, Major League Baseball’s announcement Tuesday of the first workout dates of Spring Training should be enough to warm the hearts of baseball fans everywhere.
The following are the first Spring Training workout dates, subject to change, both for pitchers and catchers and full squads of the 30 Major League clubs.
SPRING TRAINING FIRST WORKOUTS
(PITCHERS AND CATCHERS; FULL SQUAD)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Red Sox: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
White Sox: Feb. 14; Feb. 18
Indians: Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Tigers: Feb. 14; Feb. 18
Astros: Feb. 15; Feb. 18
Royals: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Angels: Feb. 15; Feb. 18
Twins: Feb. 15; Feb. 19
Yankees: Feb. 15; Feb. 19
A’s: Feb. 15; Feb. 19
Mariners: Feb. 15; Feb. 19
Rays: Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Rangers: Feb. 15; Feb. 21
Blue Jays: Feb. 15; Feb. 18
NATIONAL LEAGUE
D-backs: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Braves: Feb. 15; Feb. 18
Cubs: Feb. 15; Feb. 18
Reds: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Rockies: Feb. 14; Feb. 20
Dodgers: Feb. 16; Feb. 21
Marlins: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Brewers: Feb. 15; Feb. 18
Mets: Feb. 14; Feb. 19
Phillies: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Pirates: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Cardinals: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Padres: Feb. 15; Feb. 18
Giants: Feb. 14; Feb. 17
Nationals: Feb. 16; Feb. 19