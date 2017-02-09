Spring Training 2017: When do Blue Jays report?

The Toronto Blue Jays have their first full workout of 2017 on February 18th. Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Training 2017.

The Toronto Blue Jays are flying south for the winter to get ready for the 2017 season. The Blue Jays, who finished 2016 tied for second place in the AL East, had an 89-73 record and are looking to build on last season’s success. The team calls Florida Auto Exchange Stadium home in Dunedin, Florida.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report on February 15 with their first workout on February 16. Position players are expected on February 17, and the full squad will meet for practice on February 18.

Here is the complete 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket information for the Toronto Blue Jays (All times are Eastern):

February 26: Split Squad: at Yankees, 1:05 p.m. and vs. Phillies at 1:07 p.m.

February 27: vs. Pirates, 1:05 p.m.

February 28: at Pirates, 1:05 p.m.

March 1: vs. Tigers, 1:07 p.m.

March 2: vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 3: vs. Yankees, 1:07 p.m.

March 4: at Twins, 1:05 p.m.

March 5: vs. Rays, 1:07 p.m.

March 6: OFF

March 7: vs. Canada (WBC), 1:07 p.m.

March 8: at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

March 9: at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 10: at Tigers, 1:05 p.m.

March 11: vs. Phillies, 1:07 p.m.

March 12: at Rays, 1:05 p.m.

March 13: vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

March 14: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

March 15: OFF

March 16: vs. Yankees, 1:07 p.m.

March 17: at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 18: vs. Rays, 1:07 p.m.

March 19: at Pirates, 1:05 p.m.

March 20: vs. Twins, 1:07 p.m.

March 21: at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

March 22: vs. Tigers, 1:07 p.m.

March 23: OFF

March 24: vs. Red Sox, 1:07 p.m.

March 25: Spilt Squad, at Yankees, 1:05 p.m./ vs. Canada Junior Team, 1:07 p.m.

March 26: Spilt Squad, at Tigers, 1:05 p.m./ vs. Orioles, 1:07 p.m.

March 27: vs. Phillies, 6:07 p.m.

March 28: at Phillies, 6:35 p.m.

March 29: vs. Yankees, 1:07 p.m.

March 30: OFF

March 31: vs. Pirates, 7:07 p.m. at Olympic Stadium

April 1: vs. Pirates, 7:07 p.m. at Olympic Stadium

Opening Day will be celebrated across two days in 2017, starting with three prime time games on Sunday, April 2. The Blue Jays will play the Orioles at their home opener on April 3 at 3:05 p.m.

