Spring Training 2017: When do the Cardinals report?

The St. Louis Cardinals’ full squad reports on February 17. Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Training 2017.

The St. Louis Cardinals are heading to Florida for spring training and the start of the Grapefruit League season. The Cardinals call Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, their home away from home. After finishing in second place behind the World Champion Cubs last season, they’re looking to improve on their 86-76 record.

Pitchers and catchers report on February 14 with their first workout on February 15. The full squad is scheduled to arrive in Jupiter on February 17.

Here is the complete 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket information for the St. Louis Cardinals:

February 25: at Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

February 26: vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

February 27: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.; vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

February 28: at Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 1: vs. Mets, 1:05 p.m.

March 2: vs. Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 3: at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

March 4: vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

March 5: at Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 6: at Twins, 1:05 p.m.

March 7: vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 8: vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

March 9: vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 10: at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

March 11: vs. Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 12: at Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 13: vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 14: OFF

March 15: at Twins, 1:05 p.m.

March 16: vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m.

March 17: at Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 18: vs. Mets, 1:05 p.m.

March 19: at Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 20: at Astros, 6:05 p.m.

March 21: OFF

March 22: vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

March 23: vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 24: at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

March 25: at Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 26: vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 27: at Astros, 6:05 p.m.

March 28: at Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 29: vs. Nationals, 12:05 p.m.

March 30: at Redbirds, 7:05 p.m. in Memphis, TN

March 31: at Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. in Springfield, MO

Opening Day will be celebrated across two days in 2017, starting with three prime time games on Sunday, April 2. The Cardinals will play the Chicago Cubs at their home opener on April 2 at 8:35 p.m. on ESPN.

