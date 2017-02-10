Spring Training 2017: When do the Nationals report?

The Washington Nationals have their first full workout on February 19. Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Training 2017.

The Washington Nationals get to spend spring training in their brand new spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is the facility the Nats will share with the Houston Rangers. This spring training will be spent working to improve upon the 95-67 record that landed them atop the NL East in 2016 and got them into the postseason.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report on February 14 and they start workouts on the 16th. Position players report on the 17th, and the full squad works out on February 19.

Here is the complete 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket information for the Washington Nationals:

February 25: at Mets, 1:05 p.m.

February 26: at Twins, 1:05 p.m.

February 27: at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

February 28: vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 1: at Tigers, 1:05 p.m.

March 2: at Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 3: vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.; at Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 4: at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

March 5: vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m.

March 6: OFF

March 7: vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

March 8: at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

March 9: vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 10: vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

March 11: at Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 12: vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 13: vs. Tigers, 1:05 p.m.

March 14: OFF

March 15: at Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 16: vs. Mets, 1:05 p.m.

March 17: at Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 18: vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 19: at Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 20: vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 21: vs. Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 22: at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

March 23: vs Mets, 1:05 p.m.

March 24: vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.; at Marlins, 7:05 p.m.

March 25: at Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 26: vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

March 27: at Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 28: vs. Marlins, 6:35 p.m.

March 29: at Cardinals, 12:05 p.m.

March 30: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

March 31: vs. Red Sox, 4:05 p.m. at Nationals Park

April 1: vs. Red Sox, 2 p.m. in Annapolis, Maryland

Opening Day will be celebrated across two days in 2017, starting with three prime time games on Sunday, April 2. The Nationals will play the visiting Marlins in their home opener on April 3 at 1:05 p.m.

