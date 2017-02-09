Spring Training 2017: When do the Rangers report?

The Texas Rangers have their first full workout on February 21. Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Training 2017.

The Texas Rangers travel to Surprise, Arizona, for the start of the 2017 Cactus League season. The Rangers will play their home games at Surprise Stadium, which they share with the Royals. The Rangers had a solid year in 2016, finishing in first place in the American League West with a 95-67 record.

Pitchers and catchers start their workouts on February 15 and the full team starts working out together on February 21.

Here is the complete 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket information for the Texas Rangers:

February 25: vs. Royals, 3:05 p.m.

February 26: at Royals, 3:05 p.m.

February 27: vs. Brewers, 3:05 p.m./ at Indians, 3:05 p.m.

February 28: vs. Diamondbacks, 3:05 p.m.

March 1: at Angels, 3:10 p.m.

March 2: at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

March 3: vs. Mariners, 3:05 p.m.

March 4: at Brewers, 3:05 p.m.

March 5: vs. Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

March 6: at Mariners, 3:10 p.m.T

March 7: vs Rockies, 3:05pm ET

March 8: OFF

March 9: vs Venezuela, 3:05pm ET (World Baseball Classic)

March 10: at Dodgers, 9:05pm ET

March 11: vs White Sox, 3:05p.m./ at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

March 12: at White Sox, 3:05 p.m.

March 13: vs Giants, 9:05 p.m.

March 14: at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

March 15: vs Indians, 4:05pm

March 16: OFF

March 17: vs. Indians, TBD at Alamodome/ vs. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

March 18: vs. Indians, TBD at Alamodome/ at Reds, 4:05 p.m.

March 19: vs Mariners, 4:05 p.m.

March 20: at Padres, 10:10 p.m.

March 21: vs White Sox, 9:05 p.m.

March 22: at Angels, 4:10 p.m.

March 23: vs Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.

March 24: vs Padres, 4:05 p.m.

March 25: at Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

March 26: vs Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

March 27: vs Rockies, 4:05 p.m.

March 28: at Rockies, 3:10 p.m.

March 29: at Royals, 3:05 p.m.

March 30: OFF

March 31: vs Royals, 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park

Opening Day will be celebrated across two days in 2017, starting with three prime time games on Sunday, April 2. The Rangers will play the Cleveland Indians in their home opener on April 3 at 7:05 p.m.

