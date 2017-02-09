Spring Training 2017: When do the Royals report?

The Kansas City Royals have their first full workout on February 18th. Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Training 2017.

The Kansas City Royals travel to Arizona to kick off their Cactus League season. The Royals call Surprise, Arizona their home and will be based at Surprise Stadium for the season. Kansas City is gearing up to improve upon 2016’s 81-81 record that put them in third place in the AL Central.

Royals pitchers and catchers report on February 13 and have their first workout on February 14. The position players arrive on February 16 and the full squad kicks off workouts and preseason training on February 18.

Here is the complete 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket information for the Kansas City Royals:

February 25: at Rangers, 3:05 p.m.

February 26: vs Rangers, 3:05 p.m.

February 27: at Mariners, 3:10 p.m.

February 28: at Brewers, 3:05 p.m.

March 1: vs Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

March 2: vs Rockies, 3:05 p.m.

March 3: at Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

March 4: at Reds, 3:05 p.m./ vs. Giants, 3:05 p.m.

March 5: at Giants, 3:05 p.m.

March 6: vs Diamondbacks, 3:05 p.m.

March 7: at Reds, 3:05 p.m.

March 8: vs Venezuela (World Baseball Classic), 3:05 p.m.

March 9: OFF

March 10: vs. Athletics, 8:05 p.m.

March 11: at Indians, 3:05 p.m.

March 12: vs. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

March 13: at Rockies, 4:10 p.m.

March 14: vs. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

March 15: at White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

March 16: vs. Mariners, 4:05 p.m./ at Padres, 4:10 p.m.

March 17: at Brewers, 4:05 p.m.

March 18: vs. Indians, 4:05 p.m.

March 19: at Cubs, 10:05 p.m.

March 20: vs. Reds, 4:05 p.m.

March 21: at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

March 22: vs. Padres, 4:05 p.m.

March 23: OFF

March 24: at Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

March 25: vs. Brewers, 4:05 p.m.

March 26: at Angels, 4:10 p.m.

March 27: at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

March 28: vs. White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

March 29: vs. Rangers, 3:05 p.m.

March 30: OFF

March 31: at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park

Opening Day will be celebrated across two days in 2017, starting with three prime time games on Sunday, April 2. The Royals will play the Twins at the Twins home opener on April 3 at 3:10 p.m.

