Spring Training 2017: When do the Tigers report?

The Detroit Tigers have their first full workout of 2017 on February 18. Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Training 2017.

The Detroit Tigers will soon head to Florida for the start of Spring Training 2017. The Tigers call Lakeland, Florida, their home away from home during the Grapefruit Season and Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium is their home base. The Tigers finished 2016 with an 86-75 record in second place behind the Indians in the AL Central division.

Pitchers and catchers report on February 13 and start workouts on February 14. The full Tigers squad will start workouts on February 18.

Here is the complete 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket information for the Detroit Tigers:

February 23: vs. Florida Southern, 1:05 p.m.

February 24: vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

February 25: vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

February 26: at Mets, 1:10 p.m.

February 27: vs. Braves, 1:05 p.m.

February 28: at Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 1: vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m./ at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.

March 2: vs. Pirates, 1:05 p.m.

March 3: at Rays, 1:05 p.m.

March 4: vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 5: at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 6: vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

March 7: vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 8: OFF

March 9: at Mets, 1:10 p.m.

March 10: vs. Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m.

March 11: at Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 12: vs. Mets, 1:05 p.m.

March 13: at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

March 14: at Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 15: vs. Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 16: at Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 17: vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

March 18: at Braves, 1:05 p.m./ vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

March 19: at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

March 20: vs Mets, 1:05 p.m.

March 21: OFF

March 22: at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.

March 23: at Braves, 6:05 p.m.

March 24: vs Braves, 1:05 p.m.

March 25: at Pirates, 1:05 p.m.

March 26: vs Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m.

March 27: at Braves, 6:05 p.m.

March 28: at Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

March 29: vs Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

March 30: at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

March 31: at Marlins, 7:05 p.m.

Opening Day will be celebrated across two days in 2017, starting with three prime time games on Sunday, April 2. The Tigers will play the Chicago White Sox in the White Sox home opener on April 3 at 4:10 p.m.

