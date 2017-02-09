Spring Training 2017: When do the White Sox report?

The Chicago White Sox have their first full workout on February 18. Here’s everything you need to know about Spring Training 2017.

The Chicago White Sox are planning their escape from the cold Chicago winter as they head to Arizona for spring training and the 2017 Cactus League season. The White Sox, who are coming off a 78-84 season, are looking to come out strong after spring workouts in Glendale, Arizona. They call Camelback Ranch park their spring home.

White Sox pitchers and catchers report and start workouts on February 14 and the rest of the team will follow with a full squad practice and workout on February 18.

Here is the complete 2017 Spring Training schedule and ticket information for the Chicago White Sox:

February 25: at Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

February 26: vs. Rockies, 3:05 p.m.

February 27: at Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

February 28: at Reds, 3:05 p.m./ vs. Mariners, 3:05 p.m.

March 1: vs. Diamondbacks, 3:05 p.m.

March 2: at Giants, 3:05 p.m.

March 3: at Padres, 8:40 p.m.

March 4: vs. Angels, 3:05 p.m.

March 5: at Diamondbacks, 3:10 p.m.

March 6: vs. Padres, 3:05 p.m.

March 7: OFF

March 8: vs. Brewers, 3:05 p.m.

March 9: vs. Diamondbacks, 3:05 p.m.

March 10: at Brewers, 3:05 p.m.

March 11: at Rangers, 3:05 p.m.

March 12: vs. Rangers, 3:05 p.m./ at Dodgers, 10:05 p.m.

March 13: vs. Indians, 4:05 p.m.

March 14: at Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

March 15: vs. Royals, 4:05pm

March 16: OFF

March 17: vs. Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

March 18: vs. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

March 19: at Angels, 4:10 p.m.

March 20: vs Giants, 4:05 p.m.

March 21: at Rangers, 9:05 p.m.

March 22: vs Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

March 23: vs Reds, 4:05 p.m.

March 24: at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

March 25: at Indians, 4:05 p.m.

March 26: vs Giants, 4:05 p.m.

March 27: at Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

March 28: at Royals, 4:05 p.m.

March 29: vs Padres, 3:05 p.m.

March 30: OFF

March 31: at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. at Miller Park

April 1: at Brewers, 1:10 p.m. at Miller Park

Opening Day will be celebrated across two days in 2017, starting with three prime time games on Sunday, April 2. The White Sox will play their home opener against the Detroit Tigers on April 3 at 4:10 p.m.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!