Spring Training: FOX Sports West to televise 34 Angels games

FOX Sports West and the Angels have unveiled their 2017 Cactus League telecast schedule, announcing a full slate of 34 games available on FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket as well as FOX Sports GO via mobile, tablet and connected devices.

Terry Smith will again partner with analyst Jose Mota to call the action for all games airing on FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket. Immediately following game coverage, ‘Angels Live’ will offer a post-game recap where Alex Curry will rotate at the host position with Patrick O’Neal, Victor Rojas and Mota throughout the schedule to lead discussions alongside analyst Mark Gubicza and Mota.

When the Angels return home to Southern California for the final three Freeway Series exhibition games, Gubicza and Rojas take over announcing roles as they begin their eighth season together in the booth. Each of the three games will be bookended by ‘Angels Live’ pre- and post-game coverage from site.

[embedded content]

Curry will also provide Angels Spring Training updates that can be seen during live, nightly programming on FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket as well as the network’s social media channels throughout March.

In addition to telecast coverage, all Angels games produced by the regional sports network will also be available on FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports GO app is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

The complete lineup of 2017 Spring Training TV games follows (all times are Pacific):

Feb 25, vs. Brewers, 4p (D), FOX Sports West … (Game airs at 12p on FSW)

Feb. 26, at Athletics, 11:55a, FOX Sports West

Feb. 27, vs. Padres, 12p, FOX Sports West

Feb. 28, at Cubs, 11:55a, FOX Sports West

March 1, vs. Rangers, 12p, FOX Sports West

March 2, vs. Giants, 12p, FOX Sports West

March 3, vs. Brewers, 12p, FOX Sports West

March 4, at White Sox, 11:55a, FOX Sports West

March 6, vs. Cubs, 12p, FOX Sports West

March 8, at Reds, 11:55a, FOX Sports West

March 9, at Indians, 11:55a, Prime Ticket

March 10, vs. Padres, 12p, FOX Sports West

[embedded content]

March 11, at Dodgers, 12p, FOX Sports West

March 12, vs. Mariners, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 13, vs. Dodgers, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 14, at Royals, 12:55p, FOX Sports West

March 15, at Giants, 12:55p, FOX Sports West

March 16, at Rockies, 12:55p, FOX Sports West

March 17, at Rangers, 12:55p, FOX Sports West

March 18, at Rockies, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 19, vs. White Sox, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 21, vs. Reds, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 22, vs. Rangers, 1p (split squad)

March 23, at Padres, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 24, vs. Mariners, 5p, FOX Sports West

March 25, vs. Royals, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 27, at Diamondbacks, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 28, vs. Athletics, 1p, FOX Sports West

March 29, at Brewers, 11:55a, FOX Sports West

March 30, vs. Dodgers, 7p, KCOP (exhibition at Angel Stadium)

March 31, vs Dodgers, 7p, Prime Ticket (exhibition at Angel Stadium)

April 1, at Dodgers, 6p, FOX Sports West (exhibition at Dodger Stadium)