OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) George Springer hit his 20th home run, Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Monday night.

Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman both doubled twice to help the Astros improve to a major league-best 24-8 on the road while winning their seventh straight at the Coliseum.

Jed Lowrie doubled in Oakland’s run. The A’s were coming off a four-game sweep of the AL East-leading New York Yankees but fell 15 1/2 games behind the first-place Astros in the AL West.

Brad Peacock (4-1) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He retired 16 of his first 18 batters and didn’t allow a runner past first until Matt Joyce’s one-out double in the sixth.

Three relievers combined to get 10 outs for Houston. Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

