Spurs at Knicks live stream: How to watch online

The New York Knicks (22-33) will host the San Antonio Spurs (41-12) on Sunday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are four NBA games on the schedule for Sunday, Feb. 12. One of those games will be between the San Antonio Spurs (41-12) and the New York Knicks (22-33).

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan will be at 3:30 p.m. ET. While there will not be a local telecast in either the New York or San Antonio media markets, the national broadcast can be found on ABC. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

San Antonio enters play at 41-12 on the year and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (40-17) by three games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio has won two games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is 22-6 away from the AT&T Center this season.

New York enters play at 22-33 on the year and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Boston Celtics (35-19) by 13.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York has lost four games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10 and is 13-15 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV Info: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Knicks will be getting nine points at home from the visiting Spurs. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -345 and New York +315. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 213 points.

Swallowing nine points is a lot for a team playing on the road, but the Spurs are certainly capable of covering the spread on Sunday afternoon. San Antonio is one of the best road teams in the NBA, while New York is struggling mightily of late.

