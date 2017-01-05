Spurs hope to stay hot versus Nuggets

Gregg Popovich has a habit of resting players for select games throughout the season with the aim of keeping fresh legs for the playoffs.

After San Antonio cruised to an easy 28-point victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the Spurs coach might not need to use Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets as a breather for his stars.

The Spurs (28-7) own the second-best record while hoping to improve on their 16-3 road record. This is only the second of three road games in 12 contests overall, and they are going to a building where they’ve had plenty of success of late. They are 5-1 in the last three seasons at Pepsi Center and have won 10 of 11 overall against Denver.

The Nuggets (14-21), meanwhile, are trying to break a three-game losing streak that includes two losses at home to teams with sub-.500 records. Their most recent setback, 120-113 against Sacramento on Tuesday, was the third straight game of allowing 120 or more points.

“We have the worst defense in the NBA. It’s the bottom line,” Denver coach Michael Malone said after the loss to the Kings. “It’s embarrassing how we go out there and attempt to defend every night. That is something we have to try to fix as soon as possible. It’s at an all-time low. It is a huge concern of mine.”

It should be facing a San Antonio team that looks every bit as dangerous as it has the past 20 seasons. The Spurs won 10 of their last 12, with the 110-82 victory over the Raptors being one of the more impressive ones this season.

“They came out and just out worked us, outplayed us,” Raptors guard Kyle Lowry told The San Antonio Express-News after Tuesday’s game. “They did what they wanted to do and we couldn’t do what we wanted to do. … They just came out and beat our (butt).”

Kawhi Leonard, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, shook off a stomach illness that plagued him during the loss in Atlanta on Sunday to score a team-high 25 points on the Raptors. He looked back to form, which is not good news for the Nuggets.

“Kawhi felt like himself tonight,” Popovich told The Express-News. “He gets a lot of credit for pushing himself through the Atlanta game, but tonight he was back to normal.”

The Nuggets will need everyone to try to slow down the Spurs. Forward Darrell Arthur returned to the lineup after missing a game with a sore right knee but the status of forward Kenneth Faried is unknown. He has missed the last two games with a back injury.

Malone said Faried was close to playing against the Kings but they want to be cautious with his back.

If Faried can play, it will help on the defensive end and the boards. Denver outrebounded the Kings overall but grabbed only six offensive boards, and that’s also an area Faried could help.

Where they miss him more is defensively, where the players are searching for answers for their lack of effectiveness.

“I’m trying to figure it out,” guard Emmanuel Mudiay said. “We just have to probably communicate better. I don’t think we communicate as much as we should.”