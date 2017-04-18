Spurs pull away late to take 2-0 series lead

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had a postseason career-high 37 points and added 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

San Antonio led for all but 13 seconds in winning its 10th consecutive postseason game over Memphis.

Leonard finished the game 9 for 14 from the field and was 19 for 19 on free throws.

Tony Parker added 15 points for the Spurs, who had three others score in double figures.

Mike Conley scored 24 points, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marc Gasol added 12 points for the Grizzlies.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

The Grizzlies forced seven turnovers while outscoring the Spurs 34-19 in the opening 16 minutes of the second half. Conley, Gasol and Randolph accounted for 21 points.

Memphis closed within 75-71 early in the fourth quarter, but San Antonio responded with 3-pointers by Parker and Pau Gasol in rebuilding their double-digit lead.

San Antonio had a better start than in Game 1. Leonard made sure of that.

Leonard opened the game by making his first three shots and four free throws as the Spurs built a 13-point lead, the same deficit they faced in the opening period Saturday.

Unlike Game 1, there was no coming back from that deficit for Memphis.

San Antonio had a 26-point lead in the first half on the strength of its outside shooting. The Spurs only had 12 points in the paint, but got two 3-pointers from Parker and Danny Green, in building a 26-point lead in the first half.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis was 2-0 at home against San Antonio in the regular season, winning both games by an 11-point average. … Vince Carter was assessed with a technical foul in the first half after attempting to head-butt Kyle Anderson. Carter was upset he nearly fell on the opposite end of the court, believing Anderson had pushed him from behind. … Randolph had his 21st double-double this season and his first of this postseason after being limited to six points and three rebounds in Game 1.

Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge has scored in double figures in all 12 playoff games with the Spurs. He became the fifth player since 2006 to score 1,000 points in his first 46 playoff games, joining Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. … Danny Green has 162 3-pointers in the postseason, passing Bruce Bowen (161) for second in franchise history behind Manu Ginobili’s 309. … San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has 160 postseason victories, which is third in league history behind Phil Jackson (229) and Pat Riley (171).

PATIENTLY WAITING

Memphis forward Tony Allen remains out with a right calf injury and Memphis coach David Fizdale is still unsure if Allen will return in the opening round.

“He’s not going to play tonight, that’s all I know,” Fizdale said. “I just take it game by game. Honestly, I don’t want to get too far ahead, get too up or too down when it comes to that situation. I’m just hoping for the best.”