DelDOT has announced roadwork to be done along SR 1 in Lewes beginning today. Work will be done from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day, both north and southbound between Bay Crossing Boulevard and Postal Lane and Melson Drive, which will close the left lane in each direction. Curbs, sidewalks, hot-mix paving and striping will be installed, starting today, and lasting until Thursday, January 12, pending weather. No lane closures or construction will be done on the weekend.