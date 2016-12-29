Sri Lanka 118-2 after South Africa sets big target of 488

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) South Africa broke a stubborn opening partnership with a run out and Sri Lanka was 118-2 at tea on Day 4 of the first test on Thursday, still needing 370 more runs to win.

JP Duminy combined with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to run out Dimuth Karunaratne for 43, ending his 87-run stand with Kaushal Silva (48 not out). That ended Sri Lanka’s best opening partnership in a test in South Africa.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj added the wicket of Kusal Perera two overs later.

South Africa earlier declared its second innings on 406-6 less than an hour into the morning session, with captain Faf du Plessis deciding a lead of 487 runs was enough with more than 1 + days to push for victory.