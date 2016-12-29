Sri Lanka 118-3 after South Africa sets big target of 488

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) South Africa broke a stubborn opening partnership with a run out and Sri Lanka was 118-3 soon after tea on Day 4 of the first test on Thursday, still needing 370 more runs to win.

JP Duminy combined with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to run out Dimuth Karunaratne for 43, ending his 87-run opening stand with Kaushal Silva (48). That ended Sri Lanka’s best opening partnership in a test in South Africa, and Sri Lanka’s second-best opening stand against South Africa anywhere.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj added the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind by De Kock two overs later. Silva was out lbw to Kagiso Rabada in the second over after tea.

Sri Lanka needs 488 to win, a score that’s likely out of reach with the highest fourth-innings total at St. George’s Park, irrelevant of the result, only 273.

Sri Lanka had batted through a session and a half, with Karunaratne and Silva showing some grit, but also riding their luck. Yet the tourists still had four sessions to survive for the draw with seven wickets in hand.

South Africa earlier declared its second innings on 406-6 less than an hour into the morning session, with captain Faf du Plessis deciding a lead of 487 runs was enough with more than 1 + days left to push for victory.

Du Plessis finished 67 not out in the Proteas’ second innings and made his declaration around 45 minutes into the morning session when partner De Kock was given out lbw for 69 to spinner Rangana Herath. That ended their overnight stand of 129 off 158 balls, the third century partnership of South Africa’s second innings.

Silva survived two near-misses as Sri Lanka faced its uphill task. He edged narrowly out of reach of wicketkeeper De Kock early in his innings and clipped a shot just over the head of Dean Elgar at mid-wicket when on 31.

Silva hit seven fours and Karunaratne hit five boundaries before they spoiled their hard work with a mix-up. Silva pushed out into the covers, called Karunaratne through for a quick single, but they both appeared unsure. Duminy threw to De Kock to take the bails off before Karunaratne’s sprawling dive could get him home.

Perera fell to a loose shot, swishing at the ball and nicking behind. Silva was lbw to Rabada straight after tea, leaving Sri Lanka still waiting for its first half-century of the test.