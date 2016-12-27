PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) Sri Lanka’s position of strength was short-lived as the tourists battled to 104-5 at tea on Day 2 of the first test against South Africa on Tuesday, still 182 runs behind the Proteas’ 286 all out.

Having taken South Africa’s last four wickets for 19 runs in less than nine overs in the morning session, Sri Lanka’s batsmen didn’t follow the lead of the impressive bowlers.

Dimuth Karunaratne (5), Kusal Perera (7) and Kusal Mendis (0) were all out in the first eight overs of Sri Lanka’s first innings as the tourists tottered at 22-3.

Captain Angelo Mathews made 39 and Dinesh Chandimal was 21 not out to keep Sri Lanka from completely collapsing.

Seamers Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott took two wickets each to put South Africa on top.