PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) Sri Lanka’s position of strength was short-lived as it struggled to 181-7 on Day 2 of the first test against South Africa on Tuesday, still 105 runs behind the Proteas’ 286 all out.

Having wrapped up South Africa’s first innings rapidly in the morning, mainly through a first career five-wicket haul for seamer Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka’s batsmen didn’t follow the lead of their impressive bowlers.

Sri Lanka was tottering at 22-3 after eight overs before captain Angelo Mathews made 39, Dinesh Chandimal 28 and Dhananjaya de Silva an unbeaten 43 to keep the tourists from completely collapsing.

Bad light stopped play late in the afternoon.

Quick bowler Vernon Philander had 3-35 for South Africa, profiting from the consistent seam movement off the St. George’s Park pitch.