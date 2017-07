GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second one-day international to level the five-match series 1-1 at Galle International Stadium.

Scores: Sri Lanka 158 for three in 30.1 overs (Upul Tharanga 75; Tendai Chatara 2-33) def. Zimbabwe 155 all out in 33.4 overs (Hamilton Masakadza 41; Lakshan Sandakan 4-52, Hasaranga de Silva 3-15) by seven wickets.